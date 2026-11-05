Denza Z9 GT spotted on Indian roads ahead of November 13 launch

BYD’s luxury wing, Denza is set to enter India with its Z9 GT shooting brake. However, the luxury electric car was recently spotted on Indian roads for the first time, ahead of its scheduled launch on Friday, November 13. It is expected to be priced between ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.5 crore (both prices are ex-showroom).

BYD’s luxury brand Denza will launch the Z9 GT in India on November 13. The electric shooting brake features 1,156 hp, a 600 km range and advanced technology

Denza Z9 GT: Design

The Denza Z9 GT has a sleek, flowing silhouette, with split Matrix LED headlamps featuring 108 lighting zones, a sculpted bonnet, discreet bumper air intakes and a LiDAR sensor positioned at the front edge of the roof. The Z9 GT shooting brake measures approximately 5,180 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,490 mm in height, with a 3,125 mm wheelbase.

Additionally, the side profile of the upcoming luxury electric car features 20-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres, a sharply angled character line, flush door handles, Denza badges on the D-pillars and large door-mounted ORVMs. Not only that, but the camera-based ORVMs are available in some global markets, though their availability in India has not been confirmed.

At the rear, the Z9 GT gets a dual-ridge roof spoiler with a centrally positioned stop lamp, a sharply raked windscreen, slim LED tail-lamps and a layered bumper design. Its rear wheels can steer by up to 15 degrees, enabling features such as crab-walk movement and 360-degree turns. The ‘e3’ badge on the boot indicates the platform and its three-motor layout.

Denza Z9 GT: Expected Interior

The cabin is expected to be centred around a triple-screen arrangement comprising a 17.3-inch central infotainment display, a 13.2-inch screen for the front passenger and a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster, similar to the model sold in International markets. Other equipment includes powered front seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, an augmented-reality head-up display, a dual-pane sunroof, four-zone climate control and connected-car technology. The Z9 GT also gets an ADAS suite, auto park assist, nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, leather upholstery, soft-close powered doors and a powered tailgate.

Also Read : Second-generation Mini Cooper Electric to launch in India on November 27

Denza Z9 GT: Expected battery, performance and range

The Z9 GT is expected to use a 122.5kWh battery pack and three electric motors, with one at the front and two at the rear, to produce a combined peak power output of 1,156 hp and 1,200 Nm of peak torque, with power delivered to all four wheels.

Denza claims an acceleration time of 2.7 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph, along with a top speed of 240 kmph. The model’s claimed WLTP range is 600 km, and it supports DC charging at up to 1,500kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes, while AC charging is supported at up to 11kW.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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