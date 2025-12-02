BYD Sealion 7 gets a price hike from January 2026

BYD India has announced that prices for the Sealion 7 electric SUV will increase from January 1, 2026. The company stated that customers who book the vehicle on or before December 31, 2025, will continue to receive current ex-showroom prices, effectively creating a year-end window before revised rates take effect.

BYD Sealion 7: Current pricing

The Sealion 7 is currently offered in two variants and is priced as follows:

Sealion 7 Performance (82.56 kWh): ₹ 54,90,000 (ex-showroom)

54,90,000 (ex-showroom) Sealion 7 Premium (82.56 kWh): ₹ 48,90,000 (ex-showroom)

BYD Sealion 7: 2,000 units already sold

The Sealion 7 was first shown to the public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Since then, BYD reports that the model has crossed 2,000 units in cumulative sales. The company attributes this early traction to growing interest in premium EVs offering long range and higher performance.

Speaking about the price hike, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “With the planned price revision from early 2026, we want to ensure that customers who have been waiting to purchase the BYD Sealion 7 can still benefit from the current pricing till 31 December 2025. As we continue expanding our dealership network and enhancing customer touchpoints, the BYD Sealion 7 will remain a key pillar of BYD India’s commitment to offering advanced, sustainable, and high-performance electric mobility solutions."

BYD Sealion 7: Powertrain and range

Both Sealion 7 variants share an 82.56 kWh battery, but the output differs significantly:

Performance variant:

Power: 523 bhp

Torque: 690 Nm

Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 4.5 seconds

Range: 542 km (NEDC)

Premium variant:

Power: 308 bhp

Torque: 380 Nm

Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 6.7 seconds

Range: 567 km (NEDC)

BYD Sealion 7: Safety

The SUV uses the company’s iTAC torque management system and CTB (Cell-to-Body) construction, which incorporates the Blade Battery into the vehicle’s structure. BYD says this contributes to a roomier cabin, improved structural rigidity and more predictable handling. The model also carries a 5-star NCAP safety rating.

The EV is available with lower pricing for bookings completed before year-end.

BYD Sealion 7: Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm long, with a 2,930 mm wheelbase, positioning it in the larger end of the midsize-to-premium EV SUV space.

BYD’s local footprint

BYD India currently operates 47 outlets across 40 cities, part of an ongoing expansion as the company attempts to improve showroom reach and delivery timelines.

The upcoming price adjustment is expected to reshape EV purchase trends in late 2025, as potential buyers weigh current pricing against the increase scheduled for early 2026.

