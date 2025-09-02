HT Auto
BYD crosses 10,000 electric vehicle deliveries in India since 2021

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sept 2025, 09:34 am
BYD entered India’s passenger EV space in 2021 with the e6 MPV, has built its presence with models such as the Atto 3 SUV, eMAX 7 MPV, Seal and most recently, the Sealion 7.

BYD India has quietly crossed the 10,000-unit delivery milestone, a figure that may not sound dramatic in a country where monthly car sales touch 3.5 lakh units. Yet, for an electric vehicle maker that entered the market barely three years ago, it is an early sign of the slow but certain traction EVs are beginning to find with Indian buyers.

The milestone comes at a time when EV penetration in India’s passenger car segment still hovers below 3 per cent. BYD’s tally is modest compared to established petrol and diesel brands, but in a market where consumer confidence around charging infrastructure and running costs remains uneven, it points to a small but growing shift.

Also Read : BYD profit falls 30% as price war, weaker demand hit China’s EV giant

A cautious but growing market

The Chinese carmaker, which entered India’s passenger EV space in 2021 with the e6 MPV and has built its presence with models such as the Atto 3 SUV, eMAX 7 MPV, Seal and most recently, the Sealion 7. For a company still relatively new to Indian consumers, 10,000 customers choosing BYD is significant. It highlights how the discourse surrounding EVs has come to shift from "range anxiety" to "practical ownership," and that is with increased charging infrastructure and a more focused policy trajectory on clean mobility.

Building an ecosystem

BYD's approach in India extends beyond products. The company has grown to 44 outlets across key cities, backed by extended warranty programmes, nationwide roadside assistance, and partnerships such as one with Relux Electric to provide home and public charging solutions. These efforts are less about headline numbers and more about building long-term credibility in a market that is still testing the waters with electric vehicles.

The global context

Globally, BYD has sold over 13 million NEVs, helping avoid more than 106 billion kilograms of carbon emissions by its estimate. While these figures are ambitious, they do lend weight to its claim of being a leader in green mobility. The brand also recently opened what it calls the world’s first all-terrain circuit in Zhengzhou, signalling its intent to showcase EV performance beyond the city commute.

First Published Date: 02 Sept 2025, 09:34 am IST
byd byd atto 3 byd emax 7 byd seal byd sealion 7 electric vehicle

