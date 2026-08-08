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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 2 Spotted Testing In India Again

BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 08 Aug 2026, 07:24 am
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  • The BYD Atto 2, expected to launch in India, shares features with its global model, including a rotating touchscreen and advanced driver assistance systems.

The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2
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BYD appears to be gearing up to expand its India portfolio with the upcoming Atto 2 electric SUV. The compact EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again, hinting that its launch could be closer than expected. Once launched, the Atto 2 is likely to slot below the Atto 3 and become the brand's most affordable electric SUV in the country.

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The latest spy images reveal the production-spec model wearing minimal camouflage. The test mule closely resembles the international version of the Atto 2, featuring slim LED headlamps, a closed-off grille, sculpted front bumper and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Flush-fitting door handles and connected LED tail lamps are also expected to be part of the final design.

In the global market, the BYD Atto 2 is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well.

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Cabin likely to borrow from global model

Although the interior was not visible in the latest spy shots, the India-bound SUV is expected to share its cabin with the global-spec model. Internationally, the Atto 2 gets a free-standing rotating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Multiple battery options available overseas

Globally, the BYD Atto 2 is sold with multiple battery pack options depending on the market. The European-spec model is available with a larger 64.8 kWh Blade Battery that offers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 430 km. Other international markets also get smaller 45.1 kWh and 51.1 kWh battery packs.

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor, while the SUV is underpinned by BYD's e-Platform 3.0 architecture.

PHEV version also available globally

Apart from the all-electric version, BYD also offers the Atto 2 with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain in select international markets. The hybrid combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack. However, it remains unclear whether BYD will introduce the PHEV variant in India, with the electric version expected to arrive first.

Also Read : BYD hikes prices of select EVs, Launches new eMAX 7 Comfort variants

Expected positioning in India

The Atto 2 is expected to be positioned below the Atto 3 in BYD India's lineup. It is likely to rival upcoming and existing compact electric SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV and MG ZS EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2026, 07:24 am IST
TAGS: BYD electric vehicles EV electric cars Atto 2
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