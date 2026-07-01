BYD hikes prices of select EVs, Launches new eMAX 7 Comfort variants

BYD India has announced a price revision for select variants of its electric passenger vehicle lineup. The revised ex-showroom prices came into effect on July 1, 2026. The price hike ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh and applies to select variants of the BYD Atto 3 , BYD Sealion 7 and BYD S eal . The company said prices of some BYD ATTO 3 variants and select BYD eMax7 variants remain unchanged.

eMAX 7 gets a new variant

Alongside the price revision, BYD India has introduced new Comfort variants of the BYD eMAX 7. The new variants are priced from ₹27.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and are equipped with a 71.8 kWh battery pack. According to the company, the price revision has been made due to rising input costs, inflationary pressures and continued investments in network expansion and technology. BYD India currently has 48 dealerships across 40 cities in the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said the company has received an encouraging response to its electric passenger vehicle portfolio. He added that the price revision reflects BYD India's continued investments in technology, customer experience and network expansion, while reaffirming its focus on offering electric mobility solutions and maintaining a strong ownership experience for customers.

Also Read : BYD to showcase 8 new models across 3 brands at Goodwood Festival of Speed

BYD joins the price hike bandwagon

The latest revision from BYD comes amid a round of price increases across the Indian automotive industry. Since July 1, several automakers have announced higher prices across their model ranges. Tata Motors has increased prices by up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle lineup, while JSW MG Motor India has raised prices by up to 3% on its ICE and electric vehicle portfolio. Kia India and BMW have also implemented price hikes of up to 2% across their respective ranges. The revisions follow similar price increases announced by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in June.

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