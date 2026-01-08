Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Buying The Mahindra Xuv 3xo? These Are The Colours You Can Choose From

Buying the Mahindra XUV 3XO? These Are the Colours You Can Choose From

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jan 2026, 12:39 pm
Follow us on:

  • Planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV? From Deep Forest to Tango Red, here’s a detailed look at all six colour options, including dual-tone finishes and copper accents, to help you choose the right shade before deliveries begin in 2026.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Deep Forest
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Check Offers

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO EV alongside the new XUV 7XO, migrating the sub-4m SUV nameplate to electric power. Priced from 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in two variants and builds on the fundamentals of the ICE-powered 3XO to target buyers looking to shift to clean mobility under familiar overalls. With deliveries to begin on February 23, 2026, here’s a detailed look at all the colour options that are available with the XUV 3XO EV:

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: What colours are available?

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Tango Red

The XUV 3XO EV is being offered with six total colour options. These include Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.28 - 14.40 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.32 - 14.05 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Facelift
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.26 - 13.01 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Galaxy Grey brings a sleek grey colour scheme, while Everest White and Stealth Black feature a standard look. Tango Red is a vibrant shade of red that brings out a sporty demeanour, while Nebula Blue brings a touch of sophistication with its dark blue shade. Deep Forest is among the best-looking options, bringing a dark green finish to the electric SUV.

All options bear copper accents all around, including on the closed-off front grille, inside the LED headlamps, on the rear bumper, as well as the badging. Mahindra is further offering dual-tone versions at an additional cost, which feature a copper-finished roof.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO EV User Guide – Top 5 Key Questions Answered On The Electric SUV

What is the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV?

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Deep Forest

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is essentially an electric conversion of the ICE-powered XUV 3XO’s platform, retaining the same proportions, design, and interior layout. The ICE-adapted EV is convenient for production as it does not require major redesigns and structural changes, which would necessitate extra capital. However, this means that the manufacturer will be limited to a small range of battery-motor configurations, and as such, the XUV 3XO EV is offered with just one setup. It is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that propels a 110 kW electric motor to deliver 310 Nm of torque and a claimed real-world single-charge range of up to 285 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2026, 12:39 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev mahindra xuv 3xo ev xuv 3xo ev
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS