Buying the Mahindra XUV 3XO? These Are the Colours You Can Choose From

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO EV alongside the new XUV 7XO , migrating the sub-4m SUV nameplate to electric power. Priced from ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in two variants and builds on the fundamentals of the ICE-powered 3XO to target buyers looking to shift to clean mobility under familiar overalls. With deliveries to begin on February 23, 2026, here’s a detailed look at all the colour options that are available with the XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: What colours are available?

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Tango Red

The XUV 3XO EV is being offered with six total colour options. These include Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Galaxy Grey brings a sleek grey colour scheme, while Everest White and Stealth Black feature a standard look. Tango Red is a vibrant shade of red that brings out a sporty demeanour, while Nebula Blue brings a touch of sophistication with its dark blue shade. Deep Forest is among the best-looking options, bringing a dark green finish to the electric SUV.

All options bear copper accents all around, including on the closed-off front grille, inside the LED headlamps, on the rear bumper, as well as the badging. Mahindra is further offering dual-tone versions at an additional cost, which feature a copper-finished roof.

What is the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV?

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in Deep Forest

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is essentially an electric conversion of the ICE-powered XUV 3XO’s platform, retaining the same proportions, design, and interior layout. The ICE-adapted EV is convenient for production as it does not require major redesigns and structural changes, which would necessitate extra capital. However, this means that the manufacturer will be limited to a small range of battery-motor configurations, and as such, the XUV 3XO EV is offered with just one setup. It is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack that propels a 110 kW electric motor to deliver 310 Nm of torque and a claimed real-world single-charge range of up to 285 km.

