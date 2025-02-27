Looking for a diesel car? Here are the most affordable options in the market

While many Indian brands have discontinued diesel altogether and many of the affordable options have also vanished, still there are few affordable die

Diesel has been the preferred fuel type choice for Indians in the past. However, With rising public awareness around climate change comes more and more regulations around carbon emissions, diesel engines have slowly faded away. More so on the lower end of the market. Diesel units generally have a longer lifespan when compared to petrol engines due to their tougher build quality. They are more fuel efficient, allowing the car to travel approximately 40 per cent farther than their petrol counterparts. Diesel engines also require less maintenance.

Due to such performance benefits at a relatively low cost, diesel engines have managed to garner an enthusiast following, which is why they continue to perform well. While many Indian brands have discontinued diesel altogether and many of the affordable options have also vanished, still there are few affordable diesel options out there. Here are the most affordable ones.