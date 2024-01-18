Bounce Infinity partners Sun Mobility to deploy 30,000 electric scooters

Bounce Infinity and Sun Mobility have announced thier partnership for EV (electric vehicle) deployment. Under the partnership, Sun Mobility will deploy 30,000 Bounce Infinity Scooters across the country, starting with Bangalore and Hyderabad, and extending to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR.

SUN Mobility will deploy these electric two- wheeler (e2W) under both the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) models. Customers, including third party fleets will power them through SUN’s battery swapping network. This will enable the users of these e2W to utilise SUN Mobility’s charging station network across the country.

SUN Mobility has over 600 swap stations across 19 cities in India. The company claims to enable one million swaps every month. Bounce and SUN Mobility also aim to launch this solution in export markets. Bounce Infinity’s Infinity E1 scooter are integrated with SUN Mobility’s swappable battery system and can achieve a claimed range of 95 kms per swap.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO, Bounce Infinity, said that the collaboration comes at a pivotal moment, as India's electric two-wheeler market is poised to boom, with sales penetration potentially exceeding 80 per cent by 2030.

The collaboration with SUN Mobility is a crucial step in the company's mission to revolutionise urban mobility, he said. "By eliminating charging hassles with instant battery swaps, we're making clean commute not just accessible but affordable for people," Hallekere added.

Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility, stated that with the collaboration with Bounce Infinity, the company is not just powering e2Ws but also are igniting a revolution in urban mobility. "Our mission at SUN Mobility has always been to create solutions that transcend challenges, and this partnership exemplifies that commitment," he said.

The Bounce Infinity E1 was launched in December 2021 and is offered with a dual swappable battery priced at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom Delhi). However, customers can also opt for BaaS, which further reduces the cost to ₹45,099.

