BMW readying iX2 EV, launch in late 2023

BMW aims to be a significant player in the global electric car market, and for that, the Bavarian auto giant is working on a range of EVs. One of the upcoming models from the German luxury car brand is the BMW iX2, which the company confirmed at its annual conference. This will come as a pure electric iteration of the redesigned BMW X2. The OEM has also confirmed that the all-new iX2 will arrive in the market along with the redesigned iX later this year.

BMW has been testing the iX2 EV for quite some time, but this is the first time the automaker has officially confirmed this. While the upcoming electric car's design is yet to be revealed, it could have significant styling similarities to the redesigned X2.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID. 2all concept EV breaks cover; previews people's electric car

The BMW iX2 would likely share all of its mechanicals with the iX1, which is already on sale in several markets. The BMW iX1 xDrive 30 has dual electric motors that churn out 313 hp of peak power and 494 Nm of peak torque. The iX1 can run up to 438 km range on a single charge, owing to a 66.5 kWh battery pack. BMW claim the iX1 can sprint 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph. We can also expect similar figures for the upcoming BMW iX2, if not identical.

The automaker has further revealed that the iX2 will be built at the same factory alongside its fossil-fuel-powered sibling X2, while sharing the plant with the X1 and iX1 in Regensburg, Germany. It will go on sale at the end of 2023, with deliveries starting in Europe in early 2024.

BMW has not revealed any detail about the potential pricing of the upcoming iX2 EV. However, as the X2 comes at a premium over the X1, expect the iX2 to follow a similar pricing strategy in relation to the iX1.

Meanwhile, alongside confirming the development of the iX2, BMW has also stated that the i5 will debut alongside the new 5-Series sedan in October this year. The automaker further revealed that the upcoming i5 would have a high-performance M version and a long-roof Touring wagon iteration alongside the standard sedan.

First Published Date: