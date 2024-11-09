Audi AG announces new EV brand for China called ‘AUDI’

Audi has revealed its new EV sub-brand for China in collaboration with local partner Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and the new brand is called AUDI. We understand your confusion but the German automaker says it shows a connection to and differentiation from the parent company. The new AUDI brand swaps the four-ring logo in favour of bolder ‘AUDI’ lettering on the car and the manufacturer showcased its first offering from the brand with the new AUDI E concept.

We understand your confusion but Audi says the new AUDI brand shows a connection to and differentiation from the parent company. It has been developed

AUDI E Concept

The new AUDI E concept previews three future production models that will be introduced in China from mid-2025 onwards. Developed specifically for the Chinese market, the new E concept measures 4,870 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,950 mm. The concept features a long nose with the design nowhere close to the latest Audi AG models we’ve seen in China and otherwise.

Also Read : Audi Q7 facelift to be launched in India this month. Here's when

The Audi E Concept swaps the four-ring logo in favour of the bold new 'AUDI' lettering on the vehicle. It's been co-developed by Audi AG and its local Chinese partner SAIC

The bold AUDI logo sits in the centre and has a largely clean surface with a more monolithic appearance. The concept has been co-developed by teams in Germany and China and is underpinned by the new Advanced Digitized Platform developed by Audi and SAIC. The first AUDI model was developed in just 18 months and features an 800-volt electric architecture and dual electric motors that produce 764 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The AUDI E can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and comes with Quattro four-wheel drive and torque vectoring capability.

Powering the concept is a 100 kWh battery pack with a range of 700 km (CLTC test standard). The brand says that the upcoming offering will be able to offer 370 km of range in 10 minutes of rapid charging. Other features include four-wheel steering and air suspension.

The interior gets a pillar-to-pillar 4K screen layout with four individual seats on the concept

Audi E Concept Interior

The AUDI E’s cabin sports a freestanding curved touchscreen display while seating four in comfort with its individual seats. The cabin sports natural fibres and wood trims. The E concept also gets a newly developed AUDI OS that promises a newer way to interact with the occupants. Moreover, the system will be individualized via facial recognition and seamless integration of the user’s personal devices.

AUDI will enter is maiden offering into production in 2025, which will be based on the concept. Up next, the brand will introduce an electric sedan in 2026, followed by an SUV in 2027.

The new AUDI brand targets younger, tech-oriented Chinese EV buyers. The new brand should give Audi AG the edge in the Chinese market which is struggling to provide the sales volumes that brands are looking for.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: