Audi A6 Avant E-Tron electrifies with sleek design and high-tech features, expec

Audi's future electric vehicle, the A6 Avant E-Tron, has been spotted being tested on the road. During the concept vehicle's debut, Audi stated that the production model would be 90% to 95% of the concept. Based on these spied photographs, it appears that the company was spot on. A lot of style cues have made it into the final design of the electric wagon.

Exterior

The spy pictures show Audi's distinctive 'Singleframe' grille as an enclosed panel in the A6 Avant E-tron, flanked by a pair of angular battery cooling vents and split digital matrix LED headlights, with the primary units underneath and the DRLs.

The Avant has a long, low profile, and the dash-to-axle ratio appears to be longer than the present model. The styled lower door panels and trim, as well as the pointed hockey-stick-shaped D-pillar and arcing trim piece above the windows, make it into the final version, as does the concept. Even the cameras on sticks for side mirrors have returned. However, instead of pop-out flush door handles, the production Avant will use inset handles.

The tail of the A6 Avant E-Tron is considerably more muted than in the original concept. The rear spoiler and diffuser remain, but they have been significantly toned down and made more unobtrusive. It is expected that the eventual S and RS models could fix this. At first glance, the taillights appear to be different and more like current Audis, but a closer look reveals that they are still full-width, albeit partially disguised by vinyl wrap.

The A6 e-tron will use VW Group's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which also underlies the Porsche Macan EV. An 800-volt design and 100 kWh battery pack are projected for a stated WLTP range of 435 miles (700 kilometers), with DC fast charging up to 270kW. Furthermore, the dual motor system is estimated to produce 469 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. A single-motor variation is expected to closely resemble the all-wheel-drive dual-motor type. Adaptive damping and air suspension are also possible options.

Interior

Audi has yet to reveal the cabin of the A6 e-tron, but the new Q6 e-tron will undoubtedly serve as inspiration. The Q6 e-tron receives Audi's new "Digital Stage" infotainment system, which includes a curved glass screen with an 11.9-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. The passenger also get their own 10.9-inch touchscreen to ensure they do not feel left out.

While it has not been formally stated, it is quite likely that this technology will be integrated into the upcoming Audi A6 Avant e-tron, given the two vehicles share many components.

Expected launch

While Audi has not officially announced when the new A6 Avant e-tron will go on sale, it is expected to debut in mid-2024, shortly after the saloon version.

