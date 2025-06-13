Ather's entry-level electric scooter's headlight design patent filed

Ather Energy has filed a design patent for a headlight of the new electric scooter that is currently under development. The brand earlier confirmed that they are working on a new EL platform. Scooters based on this electric scooter will sit below the Rizta electric scooter.

The design of the headlamp is rectangular, which is surrounded by a shroud. The headlamp will use LED units; there could probably be two LEDs on offer. There would be LED Daytime Running Lamps on offer as well. Moreover, it is important to note that this scooter is the first one from the manufacturer to house the headlamp on the handlebars. The Rizta and the 450 series of electric scooters have mounted the headlamp on the front aprons.

Ather has a new manufacturing plant in Aurangabad. It is expected that the new facility will have a production capacity of 1 million two-wheelers per year and will span 100 acres. The company plans to invest around ₹2,000 crore, but in a phased manner.

Ather Rizta

Ather Energy is currently the most affordable electric scooter in the brand's lineup. The prices start at ₹1.10 lakh and go up to ₹1.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Ather Energy introduces the Rizta, which is fitted with a 2.9 kWh battery that can travel a distance of up to 123 km on a single charge. In contrast, the model featuring a 3.7 kWh battery pack offers an improved range of 159 km. Both variants are driven by the same PMS electric motor found in the 450S electric scooter. The motor in the Rizta enables acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, achieving a top speed of 80 km/h.

Additionally, Ather states that the 2.9 kWh battery can be charged from a fully depleted state to 80 per cent in 5 hours and 45 minutes when using standard chargers, while the 3.7 kWh version requires 4 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge.

Furthermore, the larger battery comes with fast charging capabilities. By using the Ather Grid, users can gain 15 km of range in only 10 minutes. The battery pack is designed to be IP67 rated, ensuring protection against dust and water.

