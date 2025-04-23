Ather working on new low-cost electric scooters, new e-motorcycles in the works

Ather Energy has confirmed the company is working on a new low-cost platform - EL. The new Ather EL platform will underpin new e-scooters that will be more affordable than the current range of scooters positioned below the 450X and Rizta models. The company revealed the same at the announcement of its IPO launch.

The upcoming Ather EL platform is currently under development and will rollout in a few years. The company did not confirm the timeline for its more accessible scooter range. Moreover, the brand also revealed it’s working on a new platform for electric motorcycles.

Ather is currently working on two new platforms.

We told you back in 2023 about Ather’s ambitions to build electric motorcycles and the company has now revealed it’s now looking at electric bikes in the 125-300 cc segment. While details are scarce about the new offerings, Ather is expected to launch these offerings in the coming years.

