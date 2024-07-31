Ather to ramp up production of Rizta family electric scooter

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has announced that they will be ramping the production of the Rizta electric scooters. The brand has also started deliveries in southern markets. In fact, they delivered 1,000 Riztas in a single day. 501 units were delivered in Maharashtra, while the rest were divided among Indore, Jaipur, and the southern region. The Rizta is the first family electric scooter from Ather Energy. The deliveries were started recently. It is priced between ₹1.12 lakh and ₹1.47 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.