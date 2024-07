Ather Energy has entered the family scooter market with the launch of the Rizta in the Indian market. The Rizta is being offered with two battery pack options - 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. The deliveries of the 2.9 kWh variant has already been started. However, there was some delay with the deliveries of the 3.7 kWh version till now. Ather will be starting the deliveries of the Rizta 3.7 kWh by July-end.