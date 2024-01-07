Ather 450 Apex Quick Review: 7 things we liked, 2 we didn’t

Ather Energy recently completed 10 years of building e-scooters and launched the 450 Apex. We recently rode the model here are 7 things we liked and 2 we didn't
WE LIKE: 1. The Ather 450 Apex looks stylish with the new Indium Blue and Hot Orange paint scheme. The party piece is the transparent panel that truly stands out
2. Performance has seen an improvement and the Apex can push to a top speed of 100 kmph with the electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp)
3. The 450 Apex accelerates faster with better initial power delivery. 0-40 kmph comes up in 2.9 seconds, improved by 0.4 seconds
4. Rolling acceleration has seen massive improvement between 40-80 kmph with a 30% stronger mid-range that impresses with quicker overtakes
5. The more powerful motor is supported by the fantastic chassis enabling even better handling. The 450 Apex corners well and hard
6. Magic Twist brings on-demand regen braking allowing better speed modulation. It’s easy to adapt and works best at speeds up to 40 kmph
7. The new regen also brings a 7% improvement in overall range in the real world, up from 110 km to 120 km on a single charge
WE DON'T LIKE 1. The 450 Apex retains all the hardware from the 450X including the slightly firm rear suspension and high floorboard
2. The Ather 450 Apex is expensive at ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), which means fewer people would want to upgrade to the limited edition