Ather Rizta 3.7 kWh deliveries to begin by July-end

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 10:07 AM
  • Ather Rizta shares its underpinnings with the 450X electric scooter.
The Ather Rizta is large, the same size as the Honda Activa 125 in length but is wider than the latter.
The Ather Rizta is large, the same size as the Honda Activa 125 in length but is wider than the latter. The design may seem a bit too conservative and familiar

Ather Energy has entered the family scooter market with the launch of the Rizta in the Indian market. The Rizta is being offered with two battery pack options - 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. The deliveries of the 2.9 kWh variant has already been started. However, there was some delay with the deliveries of the 3.7 kWh version till now. Ather will be starting the deliveries of the Rizta 3.7 kWh by July-end.

The 3.7 kWh battery pack can deliver a claimed range of up to 159 km. However, in real world, the range would be somewhere around 125 km on a single charge. It comes with Ather's Duo 700W charger that takes 4 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent while 0-100 per cent comes up in 6 hours 10 minutes. When using Ather Grid, recharge 15 km of range in just 10 minutes. The battery pack is IP67 dust and water resistant.

Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Rizta
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 1.10 - 1.45 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
Bgauss Ruv 350 (HT Auto photo)
BGauss RUV 350
MaxSpeed Icon75 kmph
₹ 1.10 - 1.35 Lakhs
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
Super Soco Cumini
Range Icon70 Km/Charge
₹90,000
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹ 99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
Also Read : Ather Energy bets big on Rizta for more market share, plans electric motorcycles

Powering the electric scooter is the same electric motor that is doing duty on the 450X. It puts out 4.3 kW of peak power and a peak torque output of 22 Nm. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The electric motor is IP66 resistant.

Watch: Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man? | Colours, price, features, range

Ather Rizta features

The 3.7 kWh version also comes with Magic Twist which enables the rider to increase brake regeneration by just twisting the throttle towards the other way. Then there is Skid Control which is essentially a traction control system.

The Rizta S base model is equipped with the DeepView LCD instrument console from the 450S, featuring turn-by-turn navigation. On the other hand, the Z variants come with a TFT screen and Google Maps navigation. It is important to note that the S trim includes a standard seat and does not have a pillion backrest, whereas the Z trim comes with a standard pillion backrest and a premium seat.

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 08:40 AM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy electric vehicles Electric scooters EV Rizta

