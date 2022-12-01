HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Registers 260% Yoy Growth, Sells 7,234 E Scooters

Ather registers 260% YoY growth, sells 7,234 e-scooters

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy on Thursday claimed that it sold a total of 7,234 units of EVs in November 2022. This marked a whopping 260 per cent year-on-year sales growth for the EV manufacturer last month, compared to the same month a year ago. Also, the sales growth last month comes after the company launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, which has helped the automaker to expand the production capacity to 420,000 units annually. Ather Energy also claims that the expanded retail presence with the inauguration of outlets in Salem, Dwarka, Gurugram, Hassan, Patna, Bangalore, Jamnagar and Tuticorin has helped it to post a sales growth last month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2022, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather 450X competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube among others.
Ather 450X competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube among others.
Ather 450X competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube among others.
Ather 450X competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube among others.

Speaking about sales growth in November, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, has said that the number also projects an annual trend of a dip in sales after the festive season. He further said that this is a seasonal trend and not a reflection of underlying demand. “November demonstrated the annual trend of a dip in sales post the festive period. This is a seasonal trend and not a reflection of underlying demand. We retained our market share, and expect the industry to bounce back in January 2023 and continue the growth momentum. In anticipation of a strong consumer demand, we recently opened our second manufacturing facility in Hosur, and we are confident that this facility will play a critical role in our next phase of growth," he added. Phokela further said that Ather added nine retail outlets in November and is currently present in 59 cities across the country with 73 Experience Centres.

Ather 450X from the brand comes as a key product in the bulging Indian electric two-wheeler space, where it competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak, among others.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2022, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450X electric scooter electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Ola Electric sales cross 20,000 units for third consecutive month in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
Honda City and Amaze play tag team to push sales in November
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Maruti Suzuki clocks nearly 15 per cent rise sales in November
Maruti Suzuki clocks nearly 15 per cent rise sales in November
TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November
TVS iQube registers best-ever sales in a single month in November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city