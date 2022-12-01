Ather registers 260% YoY growth, sells 7,234 e-scooters

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy on Thursday claimed that it sold a total of 7,234 units of EVs in November 2022. This marked a whopping 260 per cent year-on-year sales growth for the EV manufacturer last month, compared to the same month a year ago. Also, the sales growth last month comes after the company launched its second manufacturing facility in Hosur, which has helped the automaker to expand the production capacity to 420,000 units annually. Ather Energy also claims that the expanded retail presence with the inauguration of outlets in Salem, Dwarka, Gurugram, Hassan, Patna, Bangalore, Jamnagar and Tuticorin has helped it to post a sales growth last month.

Speaking about sales growth in November, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, has said that the number also projects an annual trend of a dip in sales after the festive season. He further said that this is a seasonal trend and not a reflection of underlying demand. “November demonstrated the annual trend of a dip in sales post the festive period. This is a seasonal trend and not a reflection of underlying demand. We retained our market share, and expect the industry to bounce back in January 2023 and continue the growth momentum. In anticipation of a strong consumer demand, we recently opened our second manufacturing facility in Hosur, and we are confident that this facility will play a critical role in our next phase of growth," he added. Phokela further said that Ather added nine retail outlets in November and is currently present in 59 cities across the country with 73 Experience Centres.

Ather 450X from the brand comes as a key product in the bulging Indian electric two-wheeler space, where it competes with rivals like Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak, among others.

First Published Date: