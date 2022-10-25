Ather lights delivery rocket this Diwali, delivers 250 scooters in single day

Ather Energy on Tuesday informed it had delivered 250 units of its Ather 450X in Bengaluru on Diwali day Monday. Underlining how this is the company's largest single day delivery number across all markets in the country, Ather further pointed to a resounding 67% growth in CY Q3 vs Q2 2022 in the state of Karnataka.

While Ather shines the spotlight on its performance in Karnataka, it especially points to a strong demand in the state capital of Bengaluru. The Bengaluru-based company further pointed to a 197% in sales in the state in September versus figures from same month a year ago. Overall, it has also reported a 121% Y-o-Y growth (April-September) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road.

Leading the charge for the company is the Ather 450X Gen 3 which is powered by a 6kW PMSM motor and a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. And while there are five ride modes - Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco - the scooter is also packed with features which include 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, over-the-air updates, auto Indicator off, and guide-me-home lights.

Ather is one of the key players in India's electric scooter market at present. Founded in 2013, the company now continues to fend off very credible challenges from rivals like Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, TVS, Ola Electric, Bajaj and several others. The country's EV charge is being led by electric two and three wheelers, and there is a widely-accepted understanding that battery-powered mobility options will eventually over-run options that are fueled by petrol.

