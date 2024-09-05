Ather Halo helmet deliveries to begin on September 9, production begins

Ather Energy has commenced production of its new Halo smart helmets and will begin deliveries to customers from September 9, 2024, onwards. The Halo helmets were first showcased at the Ather Community Day in April this year alongside the new Rizta family electric scooter. The new smart helmet packs a host of features and is priced at ₹12,999 (introductory)

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO - Ather Energy, showcased the first series-production examples of the Halo smart helmets. The images shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showcase the helmets in a specialised bag with the ‘Halo’ branding on top. The smart helmet was originally scheduled to roll out for customers earlier in the year but arrives after a day of few weeks.

Ather Halo Smart Helmet Features

The Halo smart helmet gets speakers integrated into the helmet shell along with a Bluetooth connectivity system allowing riders to take phone calls and listen to music, while connected to the electric scooter’s digital console. The electric two-wheeler also revealed that the Halo helmet will get an auto-wear detection feature wherein the Bluetooth module will automatically connect to the smartphone.

The Halo helmet will also come with an in-house developed wireless charger, which can fit into the boot of the Rizta. The company claims a battery life of about a week on the helmet, while it sources speakers from Harman Kardon for a high-quality audio experience. Furthermore, the helmet gets the ‘ChitChat’ feature enabling both the rider and pillion wearing the helmets to communicate without being distracted.

Ather Halo Smart Helmets Safety

That said, the Halo smart helmet is only certified to meet BIS standards and DOT norms. It does not get Euro-specific ECE certification. The helmet prototypes we saw at the Community Day showed fit and finish issues, which we hope would've been resolved on the final versions. The ₹12,999 price tag is introductory for the first 1,000 buyers and will rise to ₹15,000 later. The company also has the Halo Bit module bringing smart features and is priced at ₹4,999.

