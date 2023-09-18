What does latest Ather 450X OTA update offer?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 18, 2023

Ather Energy has rolled out a fresh OTA update for the 450X electric scooters

It has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far

The model's digital console now shows energy recuperation through regeneration 

Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery

 Check product page

This in turn extends the range of the electric scooter

Thus, EVs with regenerative braking will offer even better range in city driving

Ather 450X comes with a 3.7 kWh battery pack with a range of 150 km on a single charge

Power comes from the 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) PMS electric motor with 26 Nm of torque

 A recent update also brought the 2.9 kWh battery pack on sale 
Prices for the Ather 450X start from 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). For more details...
Click Here