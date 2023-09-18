What does latest Ather 450X OTA update offer?

Ather Energy has rolled out a fresh OTA update for the 450X electric scooters
It has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far
The model's digital console now shows energy recuperation through regeneration
Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery
This in turn extends the range of the electric scooter
Thus, EVs with regenerative braking will offer even better range in city driving
Ather 450X comes with a 3.7 kWh battery pack with a range of 150 km on a single charge
Power comes from the 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) PMS electric motor with 26 Nm of torque
A recent update also brought the 2.9 kWh battery pack on sale