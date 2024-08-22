Ather Energy expands operations into Sri Lanka, its second international market

Ather Energy has announced its foray into Sri Lanka, its second international market. The company commenced international operations with Nepal last year and will open its first experience centre in Sri Lanka in the next quarter via a collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between Sensei Capital Partners, Atman Group, and Sino Lanka Private Limited.

Evolution Auto will be Ather Energy’s national distributor in Sri Lanka and will manage the sale and service operations. Apart from retailing its electric scooter range, the company will also focus on establishing a fast-charging network across the market for easy adoption of electric vehicles.

Speaking on the development, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are thrilled to enter the Sri Lankan market. Sri Lanka has been a part of our global expansion plans after Nepal, where we established our presence last year. With the increasing cost of ownership of petrol vehicles and the economic and environmental benefits of electric vehicles, the Sri Lankan market has shown an increasing preference for EVs. Ather’s electric scooters are known for their performance, design and reliability, through which we aim to appeal to new-age Sri Lankan customers, who appreciate quality modern products. Our partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. will enable us to deliver the customer experience that Ather is known for, to our customers in Sri Lanka, while also focusing on setting up well-networked charging infrastructure for EV users."

Commenting on the partnership, Zahran Ziyawudeen, CEO - Evolution Auto, said “Our mission at Evolution Auto is to pioneer sustainable transportation in Sri Lanka, making eco-friendly electric mobility accessible and efficient for all. We are incredibly excited to collaborate with an industry giant like Ather Energy to launch a world-class range of scooters in Sri Lanka."

Ever since it opened its first international outlet in Nepal, Ather Energy has set up three experience centres and seven fast-charging grids in Nepal. Meanwhile, the manufacturer has 208 experience centres in India and 1,973 fast chargers as of March 2024.

Ather Energy has four electric scooters on sale starting with the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex. The company recently introduced the Rizta, its first family electric scooter. Ather is yet to announce which of these models will make it to the Sri Lankan market first.

