Ather Energy Delivers 100,000th Vehicle To Customers, Has Market Share Of 15.5 %

Ather Energy delivers 100,000th vehicle to customers, has market share of 15.5 %

Ather Energy has reported that they shipped 12,147 units of the Ather 450 series in the month of February 2023. They reported a 495 per cent year-on-year growth. The market share of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer grew to 15.5 per cent at a national level and they have 21 per cent in markets where Ather has a retail presence. In February, Ather integrated six new experience centres which makes the total count up to 108 centres. The brand is currently present in 81 cities.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 16:48 PM
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, co-founder Ather Energy with the updated 450X electric scooter

The brand also achieved some milestones in the month of February. They delivered their 100,000th vehicle to their customers, inaugurated their 100th experience centre, and installed the 1000th Ather Grid in India. The Ather Grid is one of the fastest-expanding charging infrastructures in the Indian market. Ather already has more than 1000 fast chargers in India and they plan to increase this count to more than 2,500 before 2023 ends. Limited charging stations are one of the major reasons why people are hesitating in transitioning to an electric vehicle.

Ather Energy is currently working on bringing more features to its electric scooters which are 450 Plus and 450X. These upcoming features will be Cruise Control, Crawl Control and Advanced Regen. As of now, the brand has not shared any timeline nor they have given the update with the Atherstack 5.0.

Also Read : Atherstack 5.0: Everything you need to know about Ather 450's software update

Speaking of Atherstack 5.0, it is the software that runs on Ather Energy's electric scooters. With the update, the brand revamped the user interface and added new features. The new features that are now available are new Vector Maps that have a user interface like mobile phones. As stated above, there is a new user interface that Ather calls ‘Wings of Power’. It now relies more on swipes instead of taps. The biggest feature that Atherstack 5.0 brought was AutoHold. This feature holds the scooters on slopes without the rider having to engage the brakes continuously. The AutoHold does not let the electric scooter roll ahead or behind when it is on a slope. AutoHold is available only on Gen3 scooters.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 16:48 PM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Ather Energy Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus
