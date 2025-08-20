Ather Community Day 2025 inches closer: Here's what to expect

Ather Energy ’s Community Day has in recent years become more than just a fan event. It has turned into a stage where the company signals its next moves — from products and platforms to software upgrades that shape the ownership experience. In 2023, it was an extended battery warranty and a major OS refresh. Last year, Ather rolled out the family-friendly Rizta , its smart Halo helmet and the AtherStack 6.0 upgrade.

This year's Ather Community Day is scheduled for August 30th, and the electric two wheeler maker has confirmed the launch of a new e-scooter series along with major software updates for its existing products.

This year's Ather Community Day is scheduled for August 30th, and the electric two wheeler maker has confirmed the launch of a new e-scooter series along with major software updates for its existing products.

EL platform debut

The EL platform will be at the heart of Ather’s 2025 product expansion. To be placed below the 450 series, this new scooter will likely aim at a broader market that is keen on affordability without sacrificing Ather's essence—design, performance, and connectivity. With details still being kept under wraps, the scooter is expected to come with a smaller battery pack for a lower price, though it may continue to offer Ather's fast-charging network and over-the-air updates.

Super excited to unveil our next generation scooter platform ‘EL’ in the upcoming Ather Community Day on 30th August.



Building up on the decade long learnings from the 450 and Rizta platform, this one is extremely versatile, lower cost and highly scalable.



And this time, we… pic.twitter.com/qTtaiF0alW — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) August 19, 2025

With Ola, Bajaj, and TVS expanding their reach in the mass-market EV segment, Ather’s EL platform will be a strategic step to plug the gap between aspirational buyers and mainstream affordability.

What to expect on features

New reporting confirms that Ather is preparing to deliver cruise control to the 450X and 450 Apex scooters via an OTA update—likely limited to models equipped with AtherStack Pro. The company is expected to announce this update during Community Day. This will place Ather alongside competitors like Ola Electric, which introduced a similar feature two years back.

Ather has already shown how software can change the game. Earlier this year, regional language support—spanning eight languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, and Gujarati—debuted on the Rizta via OTA. It’s fair to expect that Stack 7.0 could bring equally tangible features across the board: smarter ride management, improved UI, finer telemetry, and deeper connected services.

