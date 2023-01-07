HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Announces Upgrade Program For Gen 1 450 Owners: Buy Gen 3 At 80,000

Ather announces upgrade program for Gen 1 450 owners: Buy Gen 3 at 80,000

Ather Energy has rolled out a new upgrade program for Gen 1 450 scooter owners to upgrade to the latest generation 450X electric scooter. The new program will allow owners with vehicles older than three years to exchange their 450 Gen 1 for the new 450X Gen 3 at just 80,000 (ex-showroom).

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2023, 17:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Ather 450X can be bought by Ather 450 Gen 1 owners for just ₹80,000 under new upgrade program
The 2023 Ather 450X can be bought by Ather 450 Gen 1 owners for just ₹80,000 under new upgrade program
The 2023 Ather 450X can be bought by Ather 450 Gen 1 owners for just ₹80,000 under new upgrade program
The 2023 Ather 450X can be bought by Ather 450 Gen 1 owners for just ₹80,000 under new upgrade program

Ather Energy announced the new program at its latest Community Day along with several other upgrades for the 450X Gen 3. The company has also rolled out an additional 10,000 discount for its first 1,000 450 customers who will be able to buy the 2023 450X Gen 3 at an effective price of 70,000. Meanwhile, customers with a less than three-year-old 450 e-scooter can upgrade to the 450X Gen 3 for 90,000, which drops to 80,000 (all prices are ex-showroom) with the early-bird discount. The discount can only be availed till March 2023. That’s nearly half the value of a brand new Ather 450X Gen 3. The e-scooter is priced from 1.37 lakh for the 450 Plus, going up to 1.60 lakh for the 450X (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read : Ather 450X gets 4 new colours, software updates & new seat; check details

Ather 450 Gen 1 owners with vehicles older than 3 years can buy the 450X Gen 3 for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 while those with scooters less than 3 years old can buy it for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000
Ather 450 Gen 1 owners with vehicles older than 3 years can buy the 450X Gen 3 for 80,000 while those with scooters less than 3 years old can buy it for 90,000
Ather 450 Gen 1 owners with vehicles older than 3 years can buy the 450X Gen 3 for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 while those with scooters less than 3 years old can buy it for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000
Ather 450 Gen 1 owners with vehicles older than 3 years can buy the 450X Gen 3 for 80,000 while those with scooters less than 3 years old can buy it for 90,000

Speaking at the launch event, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO - Ather Energy, said, “Owners get a high residual value of about 75,000-90,000 on the first generation 450 despite three to four years after purchase."

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The company wants more of its owners to transition to the latest generation 450X that gets better hardware and is easily compatible with the bulk of changes rolled out via OTA updates or accessories. Mehta also explained that not all accessories and new components are backwards compatible, which means they cannot be retrofitted on the Gen 1 scooters.

Ather Energy made a slew of announcements at its Community Day that includes new colours, the AtherStack 5.0 with software and firmware changes, new and more ergonomically sound seat, a reworked user interface, new merchandise and accessories. Ather also rolled out the Battery Protect extended warranty that brings the total coverage to 5 years/60,000 km (3+2 coverage) at 6,999. The brand operates out of 89 experience centres in 70 cities and has installed over 850 fast chargers across the country.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2023, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: 2023 Ather 450X Ather 450X Gen 3 Ather Energy electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Ather_scooter_1664606474316
New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year
Taigun-a
Volkswagen Taigun dons a new colour shade
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
iVoomi Energy EV batteries receive ARAI certification under AIS 156 amendment
iVoomi Energy EV batteries receive ARAI certification under AIS 156 amendment
Government to soon bring norms for promoting green hydrogen
Government to soon bring norms for promoting green hydrogen
Oil cos making ₹10 a litre profit on petrol, ₹6.5 loss on diesel: Report
Oil cos making 10 a litre profit on petrol, 6.5 loss on diesel: Report
Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here
Ather 450X gets new updates. Check out here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city