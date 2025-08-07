Ather 450 series likely to get cruise control update soon. Check details

Ather is poised to introduce cruise control to its 450 series. This development is expected to be announced at the company's 2025 Community Day, scheduled for August 30, 2025. While a new entry-level model is also anticipated, the event is also expected to feature updates for the manufacturer's existing models.

Although details on these updates are currently unconfirmed, industry sources suggest that a key new feature will be the integration of cruise control into the 450 series. The current 450 series comprises the 450s, 450X, and 450 Apex.

Although details on these updates are currently unconfirmed, industry sources suggest that a key new feature will be the integration of cruise control into the 450 series. The current 450 series comprises the 450s, 450X, and 450 Apex. It is projected that cruise control will be implemented on the 450X and 450 Apex, with an over-the-air (OTA) update made available to current owners. This update, however, may be limited to vehicles equipped with the Atherstack Pro software.

This feature is not new to the Indian electric scooter market. In June 2022, Ola Electric added cruise control to its S1 range via the Ola Move OS 2.0 update, later enhancing the functionality with Move OS 4.0.

Also Read : Ather Rizta electric scooter launched in Nepal

Ather 450 series

The Ather 450 series currently consists of three models, beginning with the Ather 450s. The 450s is available with a base 2.9 kWh battery pack, priced at ₹1.23 lakh, and a top-end 3.7 kWh battery pack, recently introduced at ₹1.43 lakh. The 2.9 kWh version offers a claimed range of 122 km, while the larger battery pack provides a claimed range of 161 km on a single charge.

The top speed for the 450s is limited to 90 kmph, with a claimed 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 3.9 seconds. The Atherstack Pro, which includes features like turn-by-turn navigation, is an optional add-on for the 450s, costing an additional ₹15,000.

The second model, the Ather 450X, is priced at ₹1.50 lakh for the 2.9 kWh battery pack and ₹1.60 lakh for the 3.7 kWh battery pack. The smaller battery pack version offers a claimed range of 126 km, and the larger battery pack provides a claimed range of 161 km. The 450X has a top speed of 90 kmph and a 0-40 kmph time of 3.3 seconds. Atherstack Pro for the 450X costs ₹17,000 for the 2.9 kWh version and ₹20,000 for the 3.7 kWh version.

Also watch: Ather 450 Apex review: Better, faster than 450X

The Atherstack Pro on the 2.9 kWh model adds features like location sharing and an extended battery warranty of 5 years or 50,000 km, while the 3.7 kWh version with Atherstack Pro includes a 7-inch touchscreen cluster, "magic twist," theft alert, and other enhancements.

The Ather 450 Apex is a limited-edition model launched to commemorate the company's 10th anniversary. It is only available with the 3.7 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 157 km and is priced at ₹1.84 lakh. The 450 Apex boasts a top speed of 100 kmph and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds. Atherstack Pro is included as a standard feature on the 450 Apex.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: