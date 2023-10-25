Ampere Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters available with festive discounts

Ampere Electric has announced the return of its ‘Go-Electric’ fest for the 2023 festive season with lucrative offers on its Magnus EX and Primus electric scooters. Customers can participate in the fest by scanning a QR code, which will allow them to spin the Go-Electric Fest wheel and win some exciting offers on the electric scooters.

The company says that anyone who spins the wheel will get a guaranteed prize, which could either be discounts on the scooters or goodies. The spin-the-wheel prizes include a cash discount of ₹10,000 on the Magnus EX or a discount of ₹14,000 on the Primus. Apart from these, other gift prizes include LED TVs, Gold coins, smartwatches, and household electronic appliances, among others.

These prizes will be available till October 31, and thereafter the discounts will be adjusted to ₹6,000 on the Magnus EX and ₹10,000 on the Primus.

Further, several Ampere dealerships are offering low interest rates, starting at 6.99%, as well as financing options of up to 100%. Additionally, if one purchases the electric scooters via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, there as well, the OEM is offering discounts along with bank offers at checkout, further reducing the final price of the product. This is, however, subject to the discretion of the e-commerce partners.

Apart from Ampere, many other electric two-wheelers are offering discounts this festive season. Okaya EV is offering free accessories and roadside assistance worth ₹4,999 across its range. Hop Electric Mobility too is offering special offers across its scooter and motorcycle range. Its electric scooters now start from as low as ₹69,000 with the easy EMI options. Komaki LY electric scooter is being offered with ₹21,000 discount till Diwali.

First Published Date: