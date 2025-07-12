HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Actor Ranveer Singh Brings Home The Hummer Ev Worth 4.5 Crore

Actor Ranveer Singh brings home the Hummer EV worth 4.5 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2025, 12:44 pm
Ranveer Singh is known for doing things in his style, and his first-ever EV acquisition stands as a testimony to the same, with the star bringing home the massive GMC Hummer EV 3X.

Ranveer Singh GMC Hummer EV 3X
Ranveer Singh recently added the GMC Hummer EV 3X to his garage, making him the first Indian actor to bring home the American electric SUV
Ranveer Singh GMC Hummer EV 3X
Ranveer Singh recently added the GMC Hummer EV 3X to his garage, making him the first Indian actor to bring home the American electric SUV
Ranveer Singh, known for his performances in movies like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, Lootera, and more, is an avid petrolhead, and the actor has now added his electric vehicle to the garage. Singh is known for doing things in his style, and his latest EV acquisition stands as a testimony to the same, with the star bringing home the GMC Hummer EV 3X. The American electric SUV is priced around 4.5 crore and has been specifically converted to the right-hand drive (RHD) guise for the Indian market.

Ranveer Singh's First Electric Vehicle

Ranveer Singh is the first actor in India to get the GMC Hummer EV 3X. The all-electric offering marks a resurrection of the iconic Hummer nameplate, which was a popular choice with the elite in the Indian film circles back in the 2000s. Singh took delivery of his new prized possession earlier this month, soon after celebrating his 40th birthday on July 6, 2025.

Also Read : Skoda ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador, celebrates 25 years in India

Ranveer Singh GMC Hummer EV 3X
The GMC Hummer EV 3X packs a tri-motor setup that produces up to 986 bhp and 15,592 Nm of peak torque, depending on the variant (Friday Night Cars )
Ranveer Singh GMC Hummer EV 3X
The GMC Hummer EV 3X packs a tri-motor setup that produces up to 986 bhp and 15,592 Nm of peak torque, depending on the variant (Friday Night Cars )

The GMC Hummer EV is not officially on sale in India and needs to be privately imported after the RHD conversion. Friday Night Cars is the importer for Singh’s vehicle. The new Hummer EV not only takes its name but also the design inspiration from the original Humvee. The big, bold, and intimidating SUV marks a strong road presence while packing dollops of power from its all-electric powertrain. Singh has opted for the SUV body style, while a pick-up version is also available.

GMC Hummer EV 3X: Specifications

Powering the GMC Hummer EV 3X is a tri-motor e4WD system that produces up to 986 bhp and a whopping 15,592 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in just 3.5 seconds, which is impressive for a model that weighs over 4.5 tonnes. The Hummer EV draws power from a 178 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 505 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line launched at 1.4 crore

GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer EV comes with the 'Crab Walk' function, which allows the SUV to move diagonally, traversing challenging terrains
GMC Hummer EV
The GMC Hummer EV comes with the 'Crab Walk' function, which allows the SUV to move diagonally, traversing challenging terrains

The Hummer EV comes with immense off-roading capabilities, including the famous “Crab Walk" feature that allows the SUV to move diagonally, helping traverse challenging terrains. Other creature comforts include a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, a Bose sound system, adaptive air suspension, and a lot more.

Ranveer Singh's Car Collection

Ranveer Singh’s new GMC Hummer EV 3X will be joining several other exotics in his garage, including the Aston Martin Rapide, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Toyota Fortuner Legender, and more. The actor was announced as Skoda Auto India's brand ambassador earlier this year. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next release ‘Dhurandhar’, slated to arrive in theatres in December this year.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2025, 12:44 pm IST
