Skoda ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador, celebrates 25 years in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM
  • Skoda Kylaq is offered only with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that comes mated to an automatic transmission or a manual gearbox.
The Kylaq is the most affordable car that Skoda sells in the Indian market.
Skoda India has announced a partnership with Bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh who has been appointed as a brand ambassador. Skoda recently launched the Kylaq in the Indian market and they already have more than 20,000 bookings for the new sub-compact SUV. The deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq have also started.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST

