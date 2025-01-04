2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Porsche to offer Macan Electric test drives to public

Porsche India has announced that it will be offering test drives of the Macan Turbo Electric SUV at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo held from 17th to 22nd January 2025. The activity is officially named the ‘Maccan Thrill Drive’ and will be open for the public on the public days which are from January 19th-22nd.

However, these test drives will only be offered to those who have registered online before visiting. To register users have to log in to the manufacturer's webpage and choose a slot and other details to be eligible for the drive. Only individuals aged 18 years or above with a valid driving license are eligible to participate. The final right to admission is at Porsche India's discretion.

Experience the sportiest electric SUV at the Macan Thrill Drive.



Visit https://t.co/gEeYsIyqCe to register and be one of the one of the first to experience the new all-electric Macan#PorscheIndia #PorscheMacan pic.twitter.com/GKJB6MreBB — Porsche India (@Porsche_India) January 3, 2025

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X7 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Volvo XC90 1969 cc 1969 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.01 Cr Compare BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.27 Cr Compare View Offers Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare

Also Read : Porsche Taycan EV recalled in India. Is yours one of the affected?

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Performance and technology

The electric luxury SUV produces about 576 bhp in standard mode. However, the performance can also be boosted up to 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of torque when Launch Control is enabled with Overboost. In India, the Macan is offered in both standard RWD and 4S variations. The Macan Turbo 4S is capable of clocking a 0-100 kmph sprint in a time of 3.3 seconds (claimed).

The more expensive 4S also packs Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. There's an adaptive air suspension with a levelling system and height adjustment. Features such as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the rear-axle steering allow the chassis to be further optimised for performance and comfort.

Also Read : Porsche Taycan GTS facelift breaks cover with 690 bhp of power

Porsche Macan Turbo Electric: Charging and range

The Macan Turbo Electric gets a 100 kWh battery pack and the SUV is based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. Offering fast charging support up to 270 kW, the manufacturer also claims that the electric SUV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes (claimed) using the fast charging system.

The combined WLTP range offered on this e-SUV is 518-590 km whereas the numbers for urban WLTP are 670-762 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: