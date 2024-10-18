2025 Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e unveiled with 143 km electric range and new tech

The Audi A3 range has just been expanded with the launch of the new Sportback model in Europe. Arriving in two variants, the 2025 Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e is fitted with a more powerful plug-in hybrid engine that even offers a greater all-electric range. The new Sportback model will join the German carmaker’s newly revamped A3 compact hatchback range, which also saw the introduction of a rugged allstreet model.

The new 2025 Audi A3 Sportback has now been unveiled in Europe, offering two plug-in hybrid variants with improved battery capacity and electric range

The 2025 Audi A3 Sportback is going to be offered in 40 TFSI e and 45 TFSI e variants and will come with a bigger battery than its predecessor, alongside other tech upgrades. The engine is combined with a 25.7 kWh battery with 96 prismatic cells, and Audi claims that this setup will enable the A3 Sportback PHEV to deliver an electric range of 143 km in the WLTP cycle.

Also Read : 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron unveiled. Is it the longest-range electric SUV?

The new Sportback models are the first within Audi’s plug-in hybrid portfolio to offer DC fast charging of up to 50 kW. What this means is that the car’s battery pack can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

2025 Audi A3 Sportback: Power unit and performance

Both variants are set to be driven by the new 1.5-litre TFSI evo2 engine that comes with a higher compression ratio over the outgoing 1.4-litre unit. The electric motor that works alongside the engine is integrated into six-speed DCT’s housing and it alone delivers 114 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. The engine alone makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque in the 40 TFSI e, while the 45 TFSI e delivers 26 bhp more. With the electric motor, combined output goes as high as 201 bhp and 350 Nm in the 40 TFSI e, with the more powerful variant making 268 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

The A3 offers a variety of powertrain modes. When the car starts up, it will do so in electric mode and the paddle shifters can be used to adjust brake regen levels. Audi has said that when the transmission is in S mode and the powertrain in Auto Hybrid, the A3 Sportback gets a powerboost function. This gives the entry-level variant a 54 bhp boost that lasts for 18 seconds. The stronger 45 TFSI e gets 94 bhp for eight seconds.

2025 Audi A3 Sportback: Other features and upgrades

The cabin of the updated A3 range includes a revamped centre console with an adjustable armrest. All models are offered with a 10.1-inch infotainment display, three-zone climate control and powered front seats.

The 2025 A3 Sportback models get treated with the same range of updates that were brought to the hatchback earlier this year during the spring season, such as sportier styling and new design elements. The cars come with an extended range of standard equipment and are fitted with LED DRLs with adjustable light signatures. Both PHEV models ride on 17-inch wheels while the 45 TFSI e gets a sportier S line exterior package as standard. This includes an S-specific radiator grille and an S roof edge spoiler.

Also Read : Audi rejects all offers for EV plant facing potential closure

The 2025 Audi A3 range was updated with a redesigned front fascia that comprised a flatter and bigger grille with aggressive air intakes and a distinct front splitter. The rear end too got fitted with a new bumper and diffuser, and all models get safety features such as adaptive cruise control, frontal collision avoidance, and lane-driving aids.

The cabin of the new A3 range includes a revamped centre console with an adjustable armrest and new interior ambient lighting. All models get the new 10.1-inch infotainment display and three-zone climate control that can be additionally configured through the myAudi app. Both Sportback PHEV variants get powered front seats with electric lumbar support, while the 45 TFSI e gets treated in twin leather seats with an embossed logo and privacy glass windows.

Audi has stated that the European prices for the new Sportback PHEVs start at €44,200 (approximately ₹40.28 lakh) for the 40 TFSI e. The more powerful 45 TFSI e is listed from €47,700 (approximately ₹43.47 lakh). As of now, Audi is not selling the new A3 compact range in India and has no plans of bringing it over anytime soon. At present, the German carmaker's portfolio for our market is limited to saloons and SUVs, with a range of powertrain options available.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: