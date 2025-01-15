2025 Ather 450 Series to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Ather Energy will be participating in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . The brand will be showcasing its 2025 450 Series at the Expo. The updated 450S , 450X and the 450X Apex were launched recently in the Indian market.

What are the prices of the new Ather 450 Series?

The 2025 Ather 450S will be available starting at ₹1,29,999, the 2025 Ather 450X with the 2.9 kWh battery will be priced starting at ₹1,46,999 and the 2025 Ather 450X with the 3.7 kWh battery will be available starting at ₹1,56,999. The 450 Apex is now priced at ₹1,99,999 with the Pro Pack. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru

What is new with the 2025 Ather 450 Series?

The 450X and 450 Apex are now equipped with Multi-Mode Traction Control, which improves safety by reducing wheel slippage on surfaces with low friction. This system features three selectable modes designed for various conditions. In 'Rain Mode,' the focus is on safety during wet and slippery conditions by minimizing wheel slip. 'Road Mode' provides a balance between safety and performance for regular rides, while 'Rally Mode' permits controlled wheel slip, catering to off-road enthusiasts.

Then there is the new MagicTwist feature. It was featured in the 450 Apex and Rizta Z models, has now been incorporated into the 2025 450X. This innovative throttle system allows riders to control acceleration and deceleration by twisting the throttle forward or releasing it, respectively. Additionally, MagicTwist offers the functionality to bring the scooter to a complete stop, even when the battery is fully charged.

The 2025 Ather 450 series introduces new multi-compound tyres, developed in partnership with MRF. These upgrades enhance the claimed TrueRange for the entire lineup, allowing the 450X 3.7 kWh to achieve a range of 130 km (IDC Range 161 km), the 450 Apex to reach 130 km (IDC Range 157 km), the 450X 2.9 kWh to extend to 105 km (IDC Range 126 km), and the 450S to also attain 105 km (IDC Range 122 km).

Lastly, the 450 Series now features AtherStack 6, brand's new operating system. It comes with features such as Google Maps, Alexa integration and WhatsApp notifications directly on the dashboard, Ping My Scooter for easy location identification using sound and visual cues and Live location sharing for real-time updates with preset contacts.

