2024 Bajaj Chetak launched at 1.35 lakh, gets new features

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Chetak in the Indian market. It will be sold in two variants - Urbane and Premium. They are priced at ₹1,15,001 and ₹1,35,463. Both prices are ex-showroom. Till now, the manufacturer has sold more than 1 lakh Chetak electric scooters across more than 140 cities. Bajaj is also offering TecPac which customers can buy online.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eric Vas, President, Urbanite, said, “We take great pride in presenting a new and upgraded version of our class-leading electric scooter, the Chetak Premium 2024. The range is an excellent mix of style, functionality, and increased range, and it is a testament to why Chetak is a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment. Our aim is to keep updating the Chetak range and give our customers a superior riding experience as they transition to a cleaner form of commute. In its latest avatar, the Chetak Premium 2024 truly is fully ready for the perfect ride."

