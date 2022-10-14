XUV300 to Kushaq: 7 Indian cars that achieved highest global safety standards

The latest cars to achieve the highest five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq compact SUVs.

In a country where road accidents kill more people than any other place in the world, safety of vehicles become a pertinent talking point and possibly a key factor before purchasing one. For nearly a decade now, various made-in-India cars have been tested by Global NCAP, which is the apex agency to test vehicle safety. As many as 50 cars which have undergone global safety crash tests, but only a few could pass it with flying colours. Among them are just seven which achieved the highest honours of securing the highest five-star safety rating.

Here is a look at the seven safest cars in India, according to Global NCAP safety standards.

Mahindra XUV300

The sub-compact SUV was one of the first cars from India to secure the highest five-star rating at Global NCAP. The XUV300 model that was tested came with safety features such as two airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. The XUV300 had secured five-star rating in adult occupant protection but received four-star rating for child occupant protection. It was also the recipient of the Global NCAP's first ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award for achieving the highest levels of safety performance.

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 SUV is one of the safest cars on Indian roads after it secured highest rating at crash test last year. The SUV is packed with safety features such as seven airbags, Electronic Stability Program, 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitoring and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features like Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Pilot Assist, High Beam Assist among others.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Tata's latest SUV Punch also scored very high on safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests. It is currently considered as the second safest car in India with a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and four-star rating for child occupant protection. It is also the third vehicle from Tata to get this safety recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Tata Nexon

Nexon is one of the safest car among all the sub-compact SUVs currently available in India, according to Global NCAP ratings. The SUV had secured five-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants. Nexon is packed with safety features like dual front airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages among others.

Tata Altroz

Altroz is the only hatchback from India to secure a five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. It also has a three-star rating for child occupant protection. Altroz comes with safety features such as ABS, Traction Control, Central Locking, EBD, ISOFIX (Child-Seat Mount), 2 airbags among others.

Taigun SUV, which was launched about one year ago, is Volkswagen's first venture into the compact SUV segment in India. The SUV secured the highest rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests. It offers various safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Multi Collision Braking, Rear Parking Distance Control, Hill Hold Control, and 3-point seat belts for the middle passenger at the rear.

Kushaq is a technical cousin of the Taigun, underpinned by a common platform and similar safety features. Hence, the crash test threw up almost identical results for both SUVs.

First Published Date: