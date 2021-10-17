Watch: Police car gets impaled by retractable bollard after parking went wrong

The impact caused damage to the underbody of the Peugeot 308 police vehicle. The video shows that one of the bollards was damaged as well. The car was stuck there for quite some time. According to the report, the recovery crewmen had smiles on their faces while dealing with the incident.

The Leeds police department has said that the vehicle would be inspected and repaired before being deployed again.

Parking a vehicle in a congested urban area is often a very tedious task. The spaces on the roads are narrow. Not all spaces are available for parking a vehicle. This makes the case of vehicle parking a real tough deal for many. While police usually check these cases where to park or where not to, this time, the keepers of the law were at the receiving end for their own miscalculation.