This police department becomes car tester; takes Ford Mach-E for evaluation

Michigan State Police Department is known for being the subject of vehicle testing quite often. The police department often subjects itself to a wide range of vehicle tests. These include acceleration, braking, driving dynamics, ergonomics, mileage and top speed.

The latest vehicle they are testing is Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The Michigan State Police will test the electric car for various aspects and then compile them into an annual report. This could lead to the police department's decision to purchase a fleet of new vehicles. In this sense, the Michigan State Police is a bit like the Consumer Reports for police cars.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E police pilot car is being tested as part of MSP's 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation program. Speaking about its participation, Ford has said the electric crossover can deliver strong performance and stand up to demanding police duty cycles.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype being tested by MSP is based on the Mach-E GT. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets a dual electric motor, each powering one axle. The system is combined with an AWD.

The electric powertrain onboard the standard model churns out 487 PS of power and 813 Nm of torque. The performance variant is capable of generating 487 PS of power and 860 Nm of torque. The standard variant is capable of running 402 km of range with a 0-96 kmph acceleration capability in 3.8 seconds. The GT performance model can reach the same mark in 3.5 seconds and can run up to 378 km on a single charge.

The US-based automobile giant claims the demands for electric vehicles by law enforcement departments are increasing across the world. The company is using its pilot program testing as a benchmark keeping that in focus.