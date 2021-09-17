Should you buy a Ford car now with heavy discounts? Know here

Ford became the latest automobile brand in India to call quit. The shock came after the exit of Chevrolet and Harley Davidson, minimising American presence more in the Indian auto market.

Now, with Ford already announced its exit from the Indian market, the cars from the brand are being offered at huge discounts in an order to clear out the inventory in both showrooms and at the company's end as well.

It is of course very tempting for the consumers to go for such discounts and buy a brand new Ford car, especially right ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Not only brand new Ford cars, the used car market in India too is huge and there are plenty of Ford models on offer. But, there is a question that should be asked.

Is this the right time to buy a brand new or even a pre-owned Ford car? Let's check the factors that should be kept in mind while deciding on buying a Ford car now.

Maintenance

A car is not just about buying at an attractive price. The ownership experience starts after the purchase. The most important and very basic is proper periodic maintenance. Ford has assured the owners that they won't face any problems with the spare parts. Hence, it can be expected that normal regular repairs won't be trouble.

Resale value

When we buy a car, resale value is something we keep in mind. Ford cars usually come with high resale value. But, if the brand is not operational in India, then the resale value will take a hit for sure due to consumer perceptions. This is certainly a deciding factor for the buyers. However, if you are planning to drive the car for 7-8 years, then you can ignore the reduced resale value factor.

Ford Endeavour is one of the most capable SUVs available in India.

To buy or not to buy

The decision to buy or not buying a Ford car will ultimately depend on the price, the tolerance level for inconveniences he or she would face, and how long the consumer would like to hold the car.

Speaking about the availability of parts, the US automaker has already said that it will continue to maintain parts inventory in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai etc. Hence, getting common regular parts won't be tough. Getting the regular maintenance done too will be easy. However, critical and major repairs will take more time for sure.

Speaking about the service network, the Ford service network will certainly squeeze a bit, but not significantly for sure. Also, the small repairs can be done at third-party workshops operated by individuals or startups. Hence, this potential inconvenience factor can be ignored as well.

To conclude, if you can tolerate the little inconvenience and getting a high discount for the brand new car, it can be a lucrative deal to buy a brand new Ford now. However, for second-hand models, it is going to be a completely different case. The older the car is the problems could be bigger. The resale value of the car too will reduce substantially.