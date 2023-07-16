Honda Elevate SUV’s official TVC out ahead of launch

After the launch of the Hyundai Exter SUV and Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV along with the unveiling of the Kia Seltos facelift, the next big launch in the Indian car market is from Honda. The Japanese auto giant has already uncovered its Elevate SUV , which comes as the latest entrant in the midsize SUV segment, is slated to launch soon. Upon launch, the Honda Elevate will compete with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq among others.

Honda Cars India has already started accepting bookings for the Elevate SUV at a token amount of ₹21,000, while the car is slated for launch in September this year, right ahead of the festive season. With the SUVs witnessing highest-ever demand from consumers across India, several automakers are investing heavily in the segment and bringing new products. Honda Elevate comes as a part of such a strategy from the Japanese carmaker.

In the meantime, Honda Cars India has released its first television commercial for the SUV, showing the muscular car. The SUV is also available for viewing for interested consumers on the automaker's official website, providing a comprehensive look at its design both inside and out.

The Honda Elevate features a muscular appearance, thanks to its upright stance that exudes strength. The front profile of the SUV showcases a vertically-aligned grille with tapered edges, complemented by chrome garnish extending to the upper edges of the headlamp housings. The LED headlamps and fog lamps are housed within triangular enclosures on the front bumper. A silver-coloured faux skid plate enhances the SUV’s rugged look at the front.

At the side profile, the SUV looks equally commanding, featuring body cladding over the wheel arches and bottom of the door panels. The silver-coloured roof rails, chrome-finished rearview mirrors, and 17-inch machined alloy wheels contribute to its overall look. Moving to the rear, it gets a bold look with inverted L-shaped combination LED taillights that are connected by a gloss black garnish between them. Other design elements include a roof-mounted spoiler, black garnish over the rear bumper and a silver-coloured faux skid plate.

