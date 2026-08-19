Volvo ES90 And EX90 to debut in India on October 12

Volvo is bringing two of its biggest electric cars to India. The ES90 electric sedan and EX90 electric SUV are set to debut in the country on October 12. Both models sit at the top of Volvo’s global electric range and will be positioned above the EX30 and EC40 currently sold in India.

Volvo had earlier confirmed that it would bring two new 90-series electric models to India in 2026. While the company initially did not name them, the models expected for the country are the ES90 and EX90. The ES90 is the brand’s large electric sedan, while the EX90 is a three-row SUV and the electric counterpart to the XC90.

Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90

The ES90 is a five-seat electric sedan with a fastback-like roofline. It uses Volvo’s SPA2 platform and an 800V electrical system. Internationally, it is available with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup as well as twin-motor all-wheel-drive versions.

The entry-level Single Motor Extended Range version gets a 92 kWh battery and produces 333 hp and 480 Nm. Volvo quotes a range of up to 755 km on the WLTP cycle for this version in certain markets. The twin-motor versions use a 106 kWh battery, with outputs of 449 hp and 680 hp for the regular Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance variants, respectively.

The 680 hp ES90 Twin Motor Performance can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds. The car has a top speed of 180 kmph. Depending on the version, peak DC charging power goes up to 350 kW, while the 800V system allows the larger-battery versions to add up to around 300km of range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

Inside, the ES90 gets a large 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen along with a digital driver display. The car also gets Google-based connected services, while higher-spec versions can be equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and other comfort features.

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Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

The EX90 is the larger and more practical of the two. It is a three-row electric SUV that can be configured with up to seven seats in international markets. It shares its SPA2 platform and 800V electrical architecture with the ES90.

The EX90 is available globally with 92 kWh and 111 kWh battery options, depending on the powertrain. The 92 kWh version uses a single electric motor and produces 333 hp and 480 Nm. The larger battery is paired with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup, with the regular version producing 408 hp and the Performance version developing 517 hp in the UK specification.

Volvo quotes an electric range of up to 585 km for the 111 kWh EX90 in its current UK specifications. The SUV can also tow up to 2,200 kg when properly equipped.

The cabin follows the same basic approach as the ES90, with a large portrait touchscreen, digital displays, connected features and multiple driver-assistance systems. The EX90 also uses a LiDAR sensor along with cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors as part of its safety and driver-assistance hardware.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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