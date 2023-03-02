HT Auto
Volkswagen Virtus flouts speed limit, hits 200 kmph on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In yet another example of how high-speed driving can be enormously risky, and fatal too, a video of a Volkswagen Virtus sedan hitting 200 kmph on the newly-laid first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has gone viral on social media. The video has drawn flak from netizens after a speeding BMW, travelling at 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, crashed into a truck near Sultanpur killing all four occupants. The video, shared by a ‘car enthusiast’ has triggered debate of high speed on expressways and accidents despite security arrangements like CCTVs and speed guns.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM
Video of a Volkswagen Virtus being driven at 200 kmph, much higher than prescribed speed limit on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, has gone viral on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@Daksh Ahlawat)
The viral video shows three people driving a Volkswagen Virtus sedan with Haryana registration on the Delhi to Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The video, which was first shared on February 19, shows the three driving on the expressway at more than the prescribed speed limit. Light motor vehicles, or cars and jeeps, are allowed to run at a top speed of 120 kmph. Flouting the speed limit attracts heavy fine.

The video evoked angry response from several social media users, slamming the driver for no lessons learnt from the BMW accident last year. The video came as a grim reminder of the October incident where a similar video shot on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh last year. The video showed a BMW traveling at high speeds before crashed into a truck with the driver and the three other occupants of the luxury vehicle instantly dying. The four occupants shared the video through a Facebook live session, moments before the car crashed.

According to investigations, it was revealed that the speeding vehicle first hit a connector on the expressway near Sultanpur before slamming against a truck. The speed limit on the entire stretch is 100 kmph for safety reasons even though the wide expressway and the quality of construction allows for vehicles to go faster.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: Virtus Volkswagen Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
