Volkswagen Tiguan R Line makes way to India as a CBU. Here's what the SUV has to offer

1 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a sporty look. Based on the revised MQB Evo platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives an array of cosmetic upgrades and there are several premium touches. The SUV is offered in six different colors, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

The general silhouette of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the normal variant of the premium SUV. Nonetheless, its distinction comes from the design elements including the twin LED projector headlamps, massive radiator grille, R logos, sporty bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with varying designs and linked LED taillights among others.