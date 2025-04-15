Volkswagen Tiguan R Line makes way to India as a CBU. Here's what the SUV has to offer

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has made its way to India. The sportier version of the SUV is available as a CBU in the country. Unlike the previous version which was discontinued in March 2025, the new version of the SUV is only available in the R Line trim level. The sporty premium SUV can be booked via the automaker's official website as well as at the physical sales outlets. Here’s is all that the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line brings to the table.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a sporty look. Based on the revised MQB Evo platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line receives an array of cosmetic upgrades and there are several premium touches. The SUV is offered in six different colors, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.
The general silhouette of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the normal variant of the premium SUV. Nonetheless, its distinction comes from the design elements including the twin LED projector headlamps, massive radiator grille, R logos, sporty bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with varying designs and linked LED taillights among others.
The cabin of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets overhauled AC vents, a bigger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster featuring a unique R logo, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.
The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. Power gets transferred to all four wheels utilizing the company’s 4Motion AWD system. The engine produces a peak power of 201 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. It has Dynamic Chassis Control and features to help offer better stability at speed.
Being a CBU, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has been priced at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes it ₹9 lakh pricier than the model it replaces. The earlier generation VW Tigaun was priced between ₹33.50 lakh and ₹40 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.
In terms of rivals, the Tiguan R-Line is competing in a premium space with the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Jeep Meridian, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Nissan X-Trail. Another competitor that is anticipated to enter the same category is the next-generation Skoda Kodiaq, which will be launched on April 17.
