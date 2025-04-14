In Pics: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line makes way to India at 49 lakh. Check details

3/5

The overall shape of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the base model, but it is distinguished by a few sporty exterior design touches. The most prominent features are dual LED projector headlights, a bold radiator grille, unique R-Line badges, bold bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with special designs, and LED taillights connected in two units, all contributing to its dynamic and luxurious character.