In Pics: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line makes way to India at ₹49 lakh. Check details
- Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a sportier iteration of the SUV and comes as a fully imported model via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features a dynamic look with a number of cosmetic enhancements and premium touches. Based on the new MQB Evo platform, it provides improved styling and performance. The SUV comes in six colour shades, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic, which enhance its aggressive appeal.
The overall shape of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is the same as the base model, but it is distinguished by a few sporty exterior design touches. The most prominent features are dual LED projector headlights, a bold radiator grille, unique R-Line badges, bold bumpers, massive 19-inch alloy wheels with special designs, and LED taillights connected in two units, all contributing to its dynamic and luxurious character.
Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a refreshed and tech-forward experience. It features redesigned AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit with a distinctive R logo, and a massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), a drive mode selector, an eight-speaker audio system, and wireless charging, enhancing both comfort and connectivity.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion AWD. It also features Dynamic Chassis Control for improved high-speed stability.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2025, 13:25 PM IST
