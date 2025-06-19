Volkswagen Tera scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Volkswagen Tera has been crash tested by the Latin NCAP. It scored a perfect 5-star rating. In Adult Occupant Protection, it scored 90 per cent, in the Child Occupant Protection, the rating was 87 per cent, whereas in Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road Users, the score was 76 per cent. Finally, in Safety Assist Systems scored 85 per cent.

The protection provided to the head and neck of both the driver and passenger was satisfactory. The driver’s chest exhibited marginal protection, while the passenger’s chest demonstrated good protection. Both the driver’s and passenger’s knees received good protection. The tibias of both the driver and passenger were afforded adequate protection. The footwell area was assessed as stable. The bodyshell was also rated as stable, indicating its ability to endure additional loadings.

Volkswagen Tera received a 5-star Latin NCAP rating, demonstrating strong protection for adults and children.

The head, abdomen, and pelvis received good protection, whereas the chest was rated as having adequate protection. The head, abdomen, and pelvis again showed good protection, while the chest was rated as having marginal protection. The seat provided good protection for the adult neck. The vehicle complies with the rear impact structure requirements. Additionally, the car is equipped with AEB City, fulfilling both technical and availability criteria, thereby achieving a full score.

The child seat designed for the Q1.5 was installed in a rearward-facing position utilizing ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. It effectively prevented head exposure while providing limited protection for the chest. The 3-year-old child was also secured in a rearward-facing position using ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg, ensuring full head protection and limited chest protection. In terms of side impact, both child restraint systems (CRSs) provided complete protection.

All seats successfully passed the installation evaluation. The vehicle is equipped with ISOFIX anchorages that are standardly marked as i-Size. Every seating position is fitted with three-point seatbelts. The airbag warning system, when a rearward CRS is placed in the passenger seat, complies with Latin NCAP standards. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a standard passenger airbag disconnection feature.

The vehicle demonstrated compliance with the Pedestrian Protection UN127 regulation. It exhibited satisfactory protection in most head impact zones on the hood, while the protection levels for the windscreen and A-pillars were rated as marginal, ranging from weak to poor. The upper leg performance was assessed as adequate to good in the center, but poor towards the ends of the upper front. In terms of lower leg performance, it was adequate in most regions, with good protection noted at the ends. Regarding AEB VRU, the vehicle is equipped with AEB VRU that fulfills the technical and availability criteria, achieving nearly a perfect score.

