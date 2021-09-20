Volkswagen Taigun SUV to launch this week: Five things to take note of

Volkswagen Taigun exterior highlights:
Taigun isn't boisterous to look at and doesn't have a butch appeal that is seen on many SUVs of today. On the contrary, it has a very European elegance to its styling on the outside, coupled with a bit of glam and glitter.
A three-slat grille on the face of the Taigun is done in chrome and has the Volkswagen logo placed prominently on the nose. Chrome extends to the casing for the fog lights as well. There are multiple body lines on the bonnet and a silver skid plate at the bottom.
Taigun also has a best-in-segment wheelbase at 2,651 mm and stands on 17-inch (in the top-end) and 16-inch alloy wheels.
At the rear, the Taigun looks very contemporary with its inifinity LED tail light set up. There is a dash of chrome on the rear bumper.