Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted testing on Indian roads with revised exterior

The Volkswagen Taigun is getting a mid-life update, and to this end, a partially camouflaged test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, bringing cosmetic changes to the compact SUV. While the SUV has undergone several updates since its launch in September 2021, this is expected to be the first major facelift since its introduction. Expected to hit the market sometime in 2026, the Taigun facelift will bring a much-needed refresh to the nameplate, renewing competition with the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Kia Seltos .

The test mule was spotted on the go in Maharashtra, showcasing updated front and rear fascias. The LED headlamps now feature a sleeker design, and the two-piece upper grille has been slimmed down into a single-piece unit that stretches across the nose. The headlight and taillights bear a resemblance to the bigger Tiguan R-Line, aligning the Taigun SUV with the automaker’s global design language.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Interior changes

The latest facelift is expected to focus more on design and fresh aesthetics over extensive feature upgrades, and as such, the Taigun’s cabin will remain largely untouched. The SUV is likely to get minor feature add-ons and new trim options, but expect nothing new beyond that.

The Taigun’s feature list includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a six-speaker system that includes a subwoofer and amplifier in higher variants. The cabin is further equipped with ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and a digital 8-inch driver's display.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Engine options

The Taigun facelift will continue to be offered with the same two turbo-petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI makes 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed TCA. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic.

