Published Dec 23, 2024

Bajaj Chetak 35 comes as a more upmarket iteration of the electric scooter with improved features and extended range

The new Bajaj Chetak 35 is available in three variants - 3501, 3502, 3503

The 3501 is the top-spec model priced at 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

It gets a TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with call and music control as well smartphone connectivity

The touchscreen display is exclusive to the 3501 trim of Bajaj Chetak

It is available in Pista Green Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue and Matte Red

The 3502 is mid-spec trim of Bajaj Chetak, priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

It misses out on the touchscreen and onboard charger too but gets turn-by-turn navigation and other features

The Bajaj Chetak 3502 comes available in Indigo Metallic, Brooklyn Black, Matte Charcoal Grey and Cyber White colour choices

Bajaj has revealed the details of base variant Chetak 3503 but not the price
