Volkswagen has launched Polo Comfortline TSI with automatic transmission in India at a price of ₹8.51 lakh. The German auto giant announced the launch of the new Comfortline trim today as the latest addition to the Polo family in India.

The new 2021 Polo Comfortline will be powered by a BS 6-compliant 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine from the Volkswagen Group. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of churning out peak power of 110 PS and 175 Nm of peak torque.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience."

The new Polo variant will come with an auto-climatronic air-conditioning feature, besides a 17.7 cm Blaupunkt music system, exclusive to this trim only. The new Polo Comfortline TSI AT will be available in five colour options, which include Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel.

Volkswagen has already opened bookings for the 2021 Polo Comfortline TSI AT for customers. Booking for the new Polo model can be done online.

The new Polo Comfortline TSI variant does not carry the changes Volkswagen has made to the popular hatchback globally this year. Volkswagen had unveiled the new generation Polo hatchback recently, which has several changes as far as its design and tech are concerned.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen had showcased a matte edition of the Polo hatchback during an event. The Volkswagen Polo Matte edition will continue to be powered by the BS 6 1.0-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged TSI engine. Mated to a six-speed manual transmission, the engine is capable of churning out 108 bhp of power and 175 Nm of peak torque.