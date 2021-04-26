The 2021 Polo has received several changes as far as its design and tech are concerned. The new generation Polo appears to bridge the gap with the new Golf in terms of looks. The 2021 Volkswagen Polo gets a newly-designed bumper, boot lid, new LED headlights and tail light clusters. The LED headlights, which will come as standard, can be also equipped with the IQ.LIGHT matrix. The Polo will also get chrome strip that runs along the front face flanked by the headlights. At the rear, the new Polo will also come with a set of new LED headlights with a three-dimensional effect.