2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift breaks cover with upgraded design and features

Volkswagen has taken the covers off the facelift version of 2021 Polo hatchback late on Wednesday. Although the global debut was scheduled later today, recent leaks have forced the German brand to advance the presentation of the new Polo hatchback by a few hours.

The new Polo hatchback has undergone changes in its design and technologies. As far as the design is concerned, the Polo 2021 bridges the gap to the ID models and the new Golf and Arteon.

The Polo 2021 stands 4,053 mm in length, 1,751 mm in width and 1,446 mm high. The wheelbase of the new Polo hatchback is 2,564 mm. The alloy wheels are also updated with new designs, and are now offered in options ranging from 15 to 17 inches.

As already seen in the leaks, the 2021 Polo has also received restyled bumper, boot lid, new LED headlights and tail light clusters. The LED headlights are standard and as an option. It can be equipped with the IQ.LIGHT matrix joined together by a chrome strip that runs along the front. The front bumper is new, while in its rear, it receives LED headlights with a three-dimensional effect.

An R-Line variant of the Polo will get 16-inch wheels as standard. It will also get the new IQ. Light matrix LED headlights as standard, alongside a sportier-looking body kit. The front bumper is partially Golf R-inspired, and it also gets a different rear bumper with chrome-effect faux exhaust exits integrated into a new gloss black rear diffuser.

The cabin of the Polo 2021 features a new 8-inch Digital Cockpit that comes standard, with an option of a bigger 10.25-inch screen in the top-spec trim. The infotainment system has also been upgraded with a 6.5, 8 or 9.2-inch touchscreen system. It will also offer We Connect and We Connect Plus services, as well as a wireless link with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The multifunction steering wheel also has a new design. It looks similar to the one found in a Volkswagen Golf.

The new generation Volkswagen Polo facelift will be offered in four new colours called Ascot Gray, Kings Red, Vibrant Violet and Rauchgrau, besides Pure White, Reflex Silver and Reef Blue and Deep Black.

The new Polo hatchback gets a digital cockpit with a large digital cluster, a new infotainment system and a redesigned steering wheel.

As far as the engines are concerned, the Volkswagen Polo will continue to be powered by the old powertrain. The range of engines consists of a 1.0-litre three cylinder MPI naturally aspirated engine that can produce 80 hp, and two 1.0-litre TSI turbo, producing 95 hp and 110 hp, with optional seven-speed DSG gearbox. A 90 hp 1.0 TGI version, powered by CNG will also be offered.

In terms of safety, the Polo facelift gets the semi-autonomous driving IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system, which combines adaptive cruise control with the frontal monitoring system for emergency braking in the city, lane keeping assistant, and parking assistant. and fatigue detection system at the wheel.