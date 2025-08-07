Upcoming Nissan C-segment SUV spied in India, will rival Creta, Seltos, Kushaq

Nissan's return to India's hotly contested midsize SUV market is starting to take shape for all to see. A new C-segment SUV from the Japanese carmaker has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, giving a glimpse into what could become a direct rival to popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq. The upcoming SUV is expected to go on sale by mid-2026 and will follow the India debut of its platform sibling—the next-generation Renault Duster.

What the spy shots reveal

The heavily camouflaged test mule was recently seen undergoing road tests, and while Nissan has kept the finer details under wraps, a few design cues have emerged. The SUV seems to have a raised, muscular stance with a sculpted bonnet and flared wheel arches. The bonnet has a prominent grille with the Nissan logo in the center, while C-shaped styling cues on the bumper suggest a contemporary and aggressive design.

From the side, the SUV is observed on 5-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails and shark-fin antenna adding to its SUV-like appearance. At the rear, there are clean and sculpted lines on the tailgate, and contains the number plate in the middle. A spoiler and rectangular tail lamps round out the exterior, aligning closely with design sketches Nissan had teased last year.

Interior and Features

While interior images are yet to surface, it’s widely expected that the new Nissan SUV will share its cabin architecture and equipment list with the India-bound Renault Duster. This leaves the possibility for a large touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless smartphone integration, and multiple drive modes.

The one glaring omission is any mention of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), which are becoming a fixture in this space. That said, the full feature list will likely be revealed closer to launch.

Nissan has also confirmed plans for a three-row version of this SUV. However, it won’t be a simple stretch of the 5-seater.

Powertrain options

At launch, the new Nissan SUV is expected to be offered with petrol-only engines, similar to the upcoming Renault Duster. While engine specifications haven’t been confirmed, multiple configurations could be introduced later, including a petrol-hybrid variant.

A hybrid version, likely featuring a mild- or strong-hybrid setup, could join the range within a year of launch. Additionally, Nissan may offer a CNG-powered version as well, though this is likely to be supported through aftermarket installations via authorised partners rather than direct factory fitment.

Launch Timeline and segment positioning

Nissan's new midsize SUV is scheduled to reach showrooms by mid-2026. Pitting itself squarely in the C-segment SUV segment, it will take on familiar names like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and the incoming new-gen Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

With this new model, Nissan is likely to greatly enhance its position in India's high-volume SUV segment. Other pieces of information such as the official name, powertrain details, and features will likely be released closer to the car's global launch.

